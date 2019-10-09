Mariners Captains Named for 2019-20 Season

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced their 2019-20 captains during an open practice session on Tuesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Returning defenseman Zach Tolkinen reclaims the captaincy, while defenseman Scott Savage and forward Terrence Wallin will once again serve as alternates. Joining them will be defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Tolkinen, a 29-year-old defenseman from Lino Lakes, Minnesota, was named the team's inaugural captain last October, after signing as a free agent in the summer of 2018. Following Riley Armstrong from Wheeling to Maine, Tolkinen posted his best offensive season since his rookie campaign, putting up 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 47 games. His success on the ice and in the locker room led to a pair of AHL stints with the Mariners affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. After over 300 games played at the ECHL level, Tolkinen finally got the chance to make his AHL debut, suiting up in nine games for the Wolf Pack, and ultimately re-signing with Hartford in the offseason. He was assigned to Maine following Wolf Pack training camp.

Savage, 24 years old, is a defenseman from San Clemente, California, who was also a Mariners alternate captain to start 2018-19. After playing 23 games with Maine, Savage was loaned to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in December of 2018, where he stayed until suffering a season-ending injury in February. Savage had 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 23 games with Maine and two assists in 19 games with Milwaukee. Savage re-signed with the Admirals in April, but the Mariners maintained his ECHL rights by issuing him a qualifying offer, and he was assigned to Maine after Admirals camp.

Terrence Wallin also keeps his role as alternate captain after re-signing with the Mariners in June. Wallin saw significant AHL time in 2018-19, playing 23 games for Hartford, where he registered one assist. In 41 games with Maine, Wallin scored 11 goals and added 19 assists. The 27-year-old is a native of Yardley, Pennsylvania but makes his home in Kennebunk, Maine. Wallin has been in the ECHL since 2015-16, when he debuted with the Adirondack Thunder.

Defenseman Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, 23, came over to Maine in the offseason as a free agent, after two season in the ECHL with Wichita. Crevier-Morin is a native of Chateauguay, Quebec, playing for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL before turning pro in 2017-18. In 56 games for Wichita last season, Crevier-Morin scored one goal and added eight assists.

ECHL "season opening rosters" will be rolled out over the next day, with 21 players permitted on active rosters for the first 30 days of the season, plus two reserve spots and an unlimited amount of injured reserve spots.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off this Friday, October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to opening night and all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.