Americans and Norfolk Make Four-Player Deal

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans acquire top-six forward Jared VanWormer from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for three players. Allen sends second year forward Braylon Shmyr, along recently acquired players Phillipe Hudon and Austin McEneny.

Jared VanWormer comes to Allen with a good resume. In 133 games with the Kansas City Mavericks over the last two and a half seasons VanWormer had 90 points (42 goals and 47 assists).

The resident of Traverse City, Michigan played with the Traverse City North Stars of the North American Hockey League for parts of three seasons from 2010 to 2012. VanWormer also played with the Soo Eagles of the North American Hockey League in 2013 where he put up 76 points in 60 games. He spent four years of collegiate hockey at Ferris State, where he was a teammate of former Americans Mitch Maloney and CJ Motte.

"Jared VanWormer is a top-end offensive player," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We know him well from his time with Kansas City and are excited to add him to our lineup."

The Americans open the regular season on Friday night at home against the Rapid City Rush.

