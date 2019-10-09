12th Annual Rush Season Ticket Holder Party Announced

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team's 12th Annual Season Ticket Holder Party will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Rushmore Hall inside Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Doors to the party open at 5:30 p.m.

Season Ticket Holders and Corporate Partners will be able to pick up their season tickets for the 2019-20 season, as well as their first gift of the season at the event. Those in attendance will also have their first chance to formally meet the 2019-20 Rapid City Rush. Additionally, Rush merchandise will be on sale, and dinner will be provided for all who attend.

To RSVP for the event, contact Jared Reid, Vice President of Sales, at jreid@rapidcityrush.com, or call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.

