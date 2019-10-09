Swamp Rabbits Watch Party on October 12 at Dave & Buster's

Come watch our season opener at Dave & Buster's with your fellow fans on October 12!

The 10th Anniversary of Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey begins on Saturday, October 12, and Dave & Buster's in Greenville is hosting the season kickoff watch party at 6:30 p.m. Never been to a Swamp Rabbits event before? This is the perfect chance to meet your fellow fans ahead of the upcoming season.

TVs all throughout Dave & Buster's will be tuned in to the ECHL TV feed of the game, featuring the voice of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jordan Kuhns, on location to bring you all of the exciting action.

We cannot wait to get the season started, and we hope you can make it out to the event on Saturday and cheer your favorite team to victory.

