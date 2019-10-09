Walleye Make Deals Prior to Season

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye have announced a pair of deals as they have sent defenseman Connor Schmidt to the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations and in a separate deal have acquired forward Alex Kromm from the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations.

Kromm spent all last season in Tulsa appearing 62 games for the Oilers, scoring eight goals with 16 assists and 90 penalty minutes. The native of Penticton, British Columbia has 130 career games played in the ECHL since his debut with Wheeling in 2016-17. The 27-year-old played his college career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point appearing in 111 games with 19 goals and 29 assists with 143 penalty minutes.

Schmidt skated in 27 games last year for the Walleye with two goals, two assists and 37 penalty minutes.

In a separate transaction, defenseman Cody Sol has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season. Sol participated in in both Walleye preseason games and was a plus two with five penalty minutes.

