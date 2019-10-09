Killins and Kallgren Sent to Rush from Tucson

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have sent defenseman Ryker Killins and goaltender Erik KÃ¤llgren to the Rush ahead of their first road trip of the season. In a separate transaction, the Rush have traded Scott Dornbrock to the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

Killins signed a contract with the Rush's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, on July 31st of this offseason. His rights came to the Rush in a future considerations trade with the South Carolina Stingrays, with whom he received his first experience in professional hockey last season. The 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner recorded 3 goals, 6 assists, and 9 points in 14 games, along with a +7 rating. He followed up his stellar regular season with an additional assist while playing in all 5 Stingrays playoff contests. Prior to turning professional, the Wawa, Ontario native played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the Ferris State Bulldogs, where he earned career totals of 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points in 102 games. He was twice named to the WCHA's All-Academic Team (2017, 2018), won the 2016 WCHA Championship, and was named to the WCHA Third All-Star Team as a junior in 2018.

KÃ¤llgren comes to the Rush following a relief appearance with the Roadrunners on October 6th at San Antonio, stopping both shots he saw in 8:34 of relief. The 6'3", 200-pound net-minder recently completed his fourth full season in the Allsveskan in Sweden with AIK, and posted an 18-12-0 record with 5 shutouts, a 2.02 GAA, and a .920 SV% in 32 games. KÃ¤llgren finished his Swedish career with a 56-44-0 record in 105 games with 9 shutouts, a 2.39 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

The Rush begin the 2019-20 ECHL season on the road for the first five games of the year, beginning on Friday, October 11th against the Allen Americans. Puck drop for the season-opening showdown is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST. To celebrate, the Rush have partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to host a watch party for the first game of the season. Come join the Rush staff, Lady Miners, and Nugget and cheer the Rush on as they begin the season! The game will be featured on the main screen with audio, and there will be prize giveaways throughout the night!

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.