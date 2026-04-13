Matt Freese EIGHT SAVES Between the Sticks!
Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins U.S. Open Cup Journey Facing FC Tulsa on Wednesday Night - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy Appoint Jessica Jacobi as Chief Marketing Officer - LA Galaxy
- Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winner T.I. to Headline Atlanta United's HBCU Night, Presented by Truist, on April 18 - Atlanta United FC
- Rafael Navarro Named Player of the Matchday Following Brace Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Kick off 2026 U.S. Open Cup Campaign against Rhode Island FC on Tuesday - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 7 - MLS
- Orange and Blue Earn First Win of the Year Behind Debut Goal for Niang - FC Cincinnati
- SKC Begins U.S. Open Cup Play on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Club América - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7 - LA Galaxy
- Wells, Navarro, Atencio, Thompson Take over Team of the Matchday 7 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Jack Skahan, Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Roman Celentano Says his Mantra for 2026 Is Working Towards Small Improvements Everyday - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Partnership with Leading IT Services Provider I-Tech Support, Inc. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Play Orlando City SC to 1-1 Draw - Columbus Crew SC
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