Massive Nine-Run Third Lifts Indy Past Clippers in Comeback Win, 12-7

INDIANAPOLIS - Facing a 5-1 deficit, the Indianapolis Indians offense exploded for nine runs in the third inning - highlighted by a trio of triples by Bligh Madris, Oneil Cruz and Canaan Smith-Njigba to set a Victory Field era record - en route to a series-clinching victory over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night, 12-7.

The nine-run third inning, which gave Indianapolis (30-27) a lead it would not relinquish for its third consecutive win, was the largest since the Indians scored 10 runs in the 10th inning on Aug. 19, 2018 at Lehigh Valley. Indy's three-triple output was the fifth such occurrence in the Victory Field era, last recorded on April 22, 2016 at Louisville, and set a record for the most three-baggers in a single inning in that time frame.

The third inning began with a leadoff walk to Josh Bissonette and ended after 13 total batters came to the plate. With runners on the corners, Smith-Njigba doubled to send Bissonette home for the first run of the inning. With Columbus' lead tightened to one run following a single and sacrifice fly by Ji-Hwan Bae and Mason Martin, respectively, Madris smacked the first triple of the inning to send in Bae and tie the game with two outs. Hoy Park roped a single into center field to take the lead off Tobias Myers (L, 1-6), and a pair of walks loaded the bases for the top of the Indians lineup. Cruz and Smith-Njigba then went back-to-back with three baggers to extend Indy's lead, 10-5.

The Clippers (34-25) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and another in the second. Rodolfo Castro plated Indy's first run of the contest with an RBI double to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Heath Hembree (W, 1-0) issued a two-out walk and surrendered back-to-back doubles by Bobby Bradley and Nolan Jones, stretching Columbus' lead to 5-1.

Following a double by Madris in the fourth inning, Park's third hit of the night plated another to extend Indianapolis' lead to 11-5. Twelve of Indy's 15 hits came in the first four innings of the game.

Through the final six innings of the game, Matt Eckelman, Nick Mears, Cam Alldred and Cristofer Melendez held the Clippers to just two runs (one earned).

Park and Smith-Njigba each led the Indians' offense with three hits, and Cruz, Bae and Madris each followed with two. Cruz led the pack with three runs driven in.

The Indians and Clippers will play the series finale at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. Indians RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-3, 4.61) will take the mound and Columbus will counter with LHP Kirk McCarty (1-1, 3.10).

