Game Information: Columbus Clippers (34-24) vs. Indianapolis Indians (29-27)

June 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #57 / Home #28: Columbus Clippers (34-22) vs. Indianapolis Indians (27-27)

PROBABLES: RHP Tobias Myers (1-5, 4.60) vs. LHP Blake Weiman (0-1, 4.05)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Hoy Park lined a two-out double off the left-field video board to score the go-ahead run and give Indianapolis a 5-4 win and 3-1 series lead over Columbus last night. A leadoff double by Bligh Madris in the second inning got the offense started, and back-to-back singles by Bins and Oliva plated the first run. After a sacrifice fly by Oneil Cruz extended the lead, a one-run triple by Canaan Smith-Njigba - his second of the season - capped the scoring for the frame at three runs. The Clippers countered with a three-spot of their own in the fourth inning to tie the game. Following two walks and a single with one out, Bryan Lavastida drove in two with a line drive that wrapped around the first-base bag. A sacrifice fly by David Fry knotted the game at three. Consecutive strikeouts began the bottom of the sixth inning for the Indians before the next three batters hit safely and tallied two runs to take a 5-3 lead. Madris jumpstarted the offense with a single, and Park followed with a hard-hit liner off the left-field wall. Carter Bins then roped his second RBI single of the day to add an insurance run. The Clippers threatened with bases-loaded walk tightened the Indians' lead to one run, but Eric Hanhold escaped the bases-loaded jam.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris led the Indians offense with a 3-for-4 performance and two doubles last night to extend his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 18 games. It was his first two-double game of the 2022 campaign after notching two such games in 2021 (5/9 at Omaha, 10/3 vs. Nashville). He now has 10 doubles and became the fourth Indians batter to record double-digit doubles this season (Canaan Smith-Njigba, 14; Mason Martin, 13; Ji-Hwan Bae, 11). Since 5/20 vs. Toledo, the beginning of his on-base streak, he has hit safely in 16 of 17 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .383 (23-for-60) with 11 extra-base hits, a .479 on-base percentage and 1.179 OPS. Madris recorded a team and career-high 26-game on-base streak from 8/26-10/3/21. He also tied with teammate Chris Sharpe for the team lead with 25 doubles last season.

CANAAN CONTINUES: With a walk and his second triple of the season last night, Canaan Smith-Njigba has now reached base safely in 38 of his last 39 games since beginning a career-high and league-leading 28-game on-base streak on 4/22. After having the 28-gamer snapped on 5/27 at St. Paul, the corner outfielder picked up right where he left off, hitting safely in nine of the last 10 games where he's reached safely. Since 4/22, Smith-Njigba is hitting .287 (39-for-136) with a .412 on-base percentage and .831 OPS. This season, he is hitting .269 (47-for-175) and ranks among league leaders in doubles (T-8th, 14) and walks (9th, 32). Along with leading all Indians batters in both those categories, he is pacing the team with a .382 on-base percentage.

TRIPLING: The Indians currently lead all International League teams and are tied for fourth among all 30 Triple-A teams with 19 triples this season, four more than any other IL team. It's the team's most triples since recording 27 in 140 games in 2019, after hitting just 14 last season.

A TWO-GAMER: With the walk-off victory on Thursday and last night's win, the Indians have now won consecutive games for the first time in a 14-game span, with their last winning streak coming in a from 5/22-24 (1) (three games). In those 14 games, they went 6-8. With a 3-1 record in this week's series with Columbus, the Indians will go for their first series win since 5/17-22 vs. Toledo.

ONEIL ON IT: Oneil Cruz singled last night and has now hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games where he's reached base since 5/22 vs. Toledo. In that span, Cruz is hitting .327 (17-for-52) with six of his nine homers this season, nine RBI and a 1.083 OPS. Cruz's hot streak stretches back even further to 5/15, and since then he is hitting .310 (22-for-71) with seven home runs, 11 walks and a 1.032 OPS.

TONIGHT: Indianapolis will look to clinch a series victory over Columbus tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The Indians currently lead the Clippers 6-4 in the current season series, with three of those wins coming in walk-off fashion (4/23, 4/24, 6/9). They faced the Clippers 11 times during the 2021 campaign and won the season series, 6-5, thanks to a 4-2 record at Victory Field that included a doubleheader sweep. Southpaw Blake Weiman will make his first career start for the Indians tonight, while Tobias Myers will take the mound for Columbus.

FIRST TIMER: Blake Weiman will make his first career start tonight in his 129th minor league appearance. In nine appearances with Indianapolis this season, the left-hander is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA (6er/13.1ip), 1.05 WHIP and only one walk with 15 strikeouts. He has held right-handed batters to a .214 average (6-for-28) with 10 strikeouts. In his last relief outing on 6/4 at Omaha, Weiman tossed a season-high 3.0 innings, his most since 7/29 at St. Paul.

ALL IN: Jared Oliva's walk-off steal of home on Thursday night was the first in Victory Field history. Since 2005, there have been 23 successful steals of home by Indians baserunners, 14 of which have come at Victory Field. The last Indian to swipe home was Will Craig on 4/12/19 vs. Charlotte as part of a double steal with Bryan Reynolds. Since 2005, only four Indians baserunners have stolen home twice: Andrew McCutchen (5/20/08, 8/31/07), Nyjer Morgan (8/15/08, 5/4/07), Nate McLouth (7/19/05, 5/31/05) and Chris Duffy (6/11/05, 6/2/05). As a team, the Indians stole home multiple times in every season from 2005-09, with the most coming in 2005 (six).

THIS DATE IN 2012: For a third time in the Victory Field era, Indianapolis won by a record 16 runs on their home field when the Indians beat Rochester, 16-0. Every hitter, including three in-game substitutes, scored at least one run for Indy. The Indians batted around and scored six runs in the second inning. Left-hander Justin Wilson started the game for Indy and tossed 7.0 innings of four-hit ball to hold the Red Wings at bay with a 10-0 lead while the Indians extended the score in the seventh with another six-run inning.

