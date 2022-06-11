Syracuse Mets Partnering with Syracuse Police Athletic League for Play Ball Weekend Event at Elmwood Park

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets are partnering with the Syracuse Police Athletic League, a youth development program that brings youth and law enforcement together in a non-law enforcement setting to build positive relationships within the community, for an event at Elmwood Park today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is part of Major League Baseball's "Play Ball" Initiative.

Event details include:

The first 200 kids in attendance will receive a complimentary Franklin Whiffle Ball/Bat set

Free hot dogs, courtesy of Hofmann & beverages, courtesy of Coca-Cola

Meet & Greet with Syracuse Mets players & coaches - autographs, pictures, etc.

"However You Play Ball, PLAY BALL!" is a tag line that will take on a whole new meaning this weekend all around the world. Major League Baseball is proud to officially announce the return of "PLAY BALL WEEKEND," a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB & MiLB Clubs and special interest international groups beginning on Friday, June 10th and lasting through Sunday, June 12th. Below are quick snapshots of all the different ways baseball and softball will be celebrated the entire weekend:

All 30 MLB Clubs: Whether they are playing at home or on the road, every Major League Club will host special PLAY BALL Weekend activities in their communities and/or at their ballparks. Clubs are partnering with both local and national baseball and softball partners to incorporate programming that is uniquely suited to their markets. For a rundown of MLB Club PLAY BALL WEEKEND activities, please visit MLB.com/playballweekend.

All 120 MiLB Clubs: All 120 Minor League Baseball teams will participate, either in their home stadium or at a local youth field. Teams will conduct PLAY BALL clinics, Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby competitions, youth baseball and softball tournaments, and games and events involving local Challenger Baseball leagues and Miracle League programs.

