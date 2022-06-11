Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 at St. Paul

Rochester Red Wings (35-23) vs. St. Paul Saints (28-29)

Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 8:07 p.m. ET - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cole Henry (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-2 8.82)

DOING IT WRONG: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fourth-straight game to St. Paul after a back and forth battle Friday night left them on the losing end, 6-4...outfielders Josh Palacios and Andrew Stevenson each recorded a solo homer for the Wings while RHP Cade Cavalli logged five innings, giving up four runs while striking out five...LHP Francisco Perez came on in relief and surrendered two runs in his outing, picking up the loss in the process...the Red Wings will send the Nationals' number two pitching prospect, RHP Cole Henry, to the mound today who will oppose RHP Jordan Balazovic in hopes of securing Rochester's first win in the state of Minnesota since 1955.

OLYMPUS HAS FALLLLEN: Yesterday's game against Saint Paul marks the first time this season the Red Wings have lost four-straight games...this is the most consecutive losses for the Wings since they ended the 2021 season with five straight (9/29-10/3 v SWB)...with yesterday's loss in game four of the series, Rochester's series record falls to 6-3-1.

SOLO-SHOT STEVENSON: Outfielder Andrew Stevenson went 1-for-4 with a solo-shot last night...after not hitting a single homer in the month of May, the outfielder has two through nine games in June...Stevenson's long-ball gave him his 22nd RBI of the year, ranking 6th on the Wings squad in that category...with Stevenson's long ball last night, the lefty has now poked at least one XBH in nine of his last 13 games played.

WE'RE PUSHING P(ALACIOS), AGAIN: OF Josh Palacios has homered in back-to-back games thanks to yesterday's fourth-inning go-ahead solo shot to put the Wings up 3-2...Palacios went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday night which followed a 2-for-4 day at the plate Thursday when he collected a homer and a double...Palacios has now homered in back-to-back games for the first time since April 16 and 17 versus Buffalo, which also marked his last homer before Thursday's blast.

KING HENRY: Wings prospect Cole Henry made his debut with Rochester last week, pitching five innings while giving up just three hits and striking out three...the righty gave up just two earned runs in 23.2 innings of work with Double-A Harrisburg before getting called up to the Wings...today, the team will turn to their youngest starter in hopes of getting back to their winning ways.

STILL KILLING IT: 10-year MLB veteran LHP Luis Avilan made his Red Wing debut last night, entering the game in the seventh inning and pitching a scoreless inning...the southpaw allowed a hit and a walk but worked his way out without allowing any further damage...during his time in the Big Leagues, Avilan has appeared in games with seven different franchises...combined with 15-year Big Leaguer Tyler Clippard, the Wings have a combined 21.039 years of big-league service time between the two relievers who have appeared in a combined 1,261 games.

NO NEW FRIENDS: The Rochester Red Wings face off against the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, a title the Red Wings claimed for 17 seasons (18 years including '20)...the Saint's roster features five former Red Wings, including two coaches, who combine for 333 games played in a Wings uniform...Saints Manager and 2020 Red Wings Manager (COVID) Toby Gardenhire leads the group with 153 games played in a Red Wings uniform, having done so during the 2010 and 2011 seasons...Virgil Vasquez, Gardenhire's pitching coach, appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings during 2013-14...Jake Cave (107 games), John Andreoli (43 games), Caleb Hamilton (11 games), and recently-acquired Aaron Sanchez (3 games) round out the group who will be looking to inflict damage upon their former home...Co-Pitching Coach Cibney Bello also spent time with Rochester in a similar role in 2019.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT.: Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy is currently sitting on win #698 in his managerial career which spans over 11 seasons...the former Red Wings player has a chance to reach 700 wins in St. Paul if the Wings were to win the final two games in Minnesota, a place where the former catcher spent parts of seven seasons as a player for the Twins...LeCroy has amassed 121 wins with Low-A Hagerstown, 68 wins with High-A Potomac Nationals, 376 wins with Double-A Harrisburg Senators and 84 wins with Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

