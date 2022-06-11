SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-36) vs Syracuse Mets (20-37)

Game 59 | Road Game 29 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Saturday, June 11, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 1.76) vs RHP Connor Grey (3-1, 4.40)

WALDICHUK: Took no decision after 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K vs Lehigh Valley 6/4 (2-1 L)

GREY: Pitched 4.0 innings, taking ND with 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, HBP, 6 K @ Worcester 6/5 (6-4 W)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 10, 2022) - T The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets on Friday, winning 3-0 and 6-4 at NBT Bank Stadium. Jhony Brito and Greg Weissert combined to blank the Mets in game one and all nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit in game two.

In the first game of the day, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse matched zeros over the first four innings. The RailRiders would get all the offense they needed in the top of the fifth. Ender Inciarte led off with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. Armando Alvarez singled to right, driving in Inciarte. With runners on first and second with two outs, Greg Bird doubled to right-center, clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 3-0. Brito (1-0) worked 6.1 shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking one. Weissert inherited a pair of runners from Brito in the bottom of the seventh but struck out Nick Meyer and Daniel Johnson to seal the win with his fifth save of the season.

The RailRiders jumped on Jose Rodriguez in the first inning of game two. Estevan Floral singled and scored on a double by Tim Locastro, who then scored on a double from Derek Dietrich. Jose Peraza drilled a 2-0 offering from Rodriguez over the left field wall to double the advantage to 4-0. It was Peraza's third of the year and gives him a team-high 24 runs batted in.Ronald Guzman led off the third with a solo blast to left. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run on a sac fly in the top of the sixth to build a 6-0 lead. Syracuse made a late run in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings. Daniel Palka hit a two-run homer in the sixth to break up the shutout in the nightcap. SWB won 6-4.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to NBT Bank Stadium for the second and final time this season. The Mets and RailRiders play a total of 24 times this year. When Syracuse made their first trip of the season to PNC Field, the two teams split the series three games apiece in mid-May.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER - The RailIriders have now played 58 games this season. In those 58 contests, the game has been decided by three runs or less in 37 of them (64%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-20 in those games.

FLIPPING THE SWITCH - Since losing the first two games of the series by going 9-for-53 (.170 BA) with four extra base hits (all doubles), the RailRiders have gone 34-for-100 (.340 BA) with 15 extra base hits including six home runs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre can clinch the series with a win tonight, which would become their first series victory since the first week of the season, also against Syracuse (four games to one). There should not be a series split since this is a seven-game series that began with a makeup game unless one game is unplayable.

TO THE WINDOW, TO THE WALD - Ken Waldichuk will pitch for the first time at NBT Bank Stadium tonight. The lefthander took a tough-luck no decision his last time out after surrendering a lone run on a double-play ball in the first inning. The RailRiders lost 2-1 to the IronPigs on June 4. Waldichuk has allowed just one earned run in each of his first three Triple-A starts.

GRATEFUL EIGHT - Entering play Saturday José Peraza has an eight-game hitting streak. Peraza's stretch began on May 29 with him going 12-for-30 (.400) with four doubles and a home run during it. No RailRider this season has had a hit streak as long as him. During this stretch, Peraza has raised his season batting average from .202 to .243 and his on base percentage from .268 to .292.

GO WITH THE FLO - Estevan Florial led the charge on Thursday night, matching a career-high with five RBI, something he also did on July 2, 2019 against Daytona while with the Tampa Tarpons. Florial also went on to steal a base, homer and double. He has raised his season average to .296 this week going 8-for-14 in this series, which currently leads qualified batters with SWB.

D-D DOUBLE UP - The RailRiders swept Friday's doubleheader over the Mets. It was their first doubleheader sweep since they took two from Syracuse on April 8. On Wednesday, the reverse was true with the Mets taking both games. They have been swept four times while sweeping two. SWB has a 6-10 record in eight doubleheaders.

SCARY GOOD - The RailRiders exploded on Thursday for four home runs, which matched a season-high. SWB also hit four homers in a game against Syracuse in game two of a doubleheader on April 8. They had hit four home runs in the first seven games of the month of June. The RailRiders also scored six runs in the second inning, which strangely enough also matched a six-run second against Syracuse in that same April 8 game.

AT LEAST IT DIDN'T HAPPEN - In game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday, the RailRiders were nearly no-hit by the Syracuse Mets. With one out in the sixth with just five outs to get, Estevan Florial knocked his tenth double of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not been no-hit since April 26, 2014 against the Durham Bulls in North Carolina (Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined). One hit in a game is the fewest they've had this season.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, June 14. It's 'Twosday' as the RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings for the first time this year. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (42- 16) walked off 2-1 in thirteen innings over the Chicago Cubs. Jose Trevino singled home Joey Gallo for the victory. The Yankees send Jordan Montgomery to the mound tonight at 7:15 PM to face Matt Swarmer... The Somerset Patriots (34-20) dropped a 9-2 decision to the Akron RubberDucks. It was Somerset's biggest home crowd of the season at 8,003 fans. The lone offense came off an Elijah Dunham two-run double. Sean Boyle toes the slab tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (26-29) rallied late but fell just short to the Jersey Shore Blueclaws 4-2. The Renegades scored in the ninth but left the tying run on base. Josue Panacual gets the ball at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (24-31) dropped a close 3-2 game to the Palm Beach Cardinals. Tampa struck out 14 times against Palm Beach starter Inohan Paniagua. The Tarpons had the tying run at third base when the game ended in a double play. Chandler Champlain will get the start tonight for game five starting at 6:30 PM...

