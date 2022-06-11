June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (25-32) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (29-27)

Saturday - 6:05 CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Adrian Sampson (0-3, 4.38) vs. RHP Logan Shore (2-1, 3.41)

TONIGHT'S GAME: After officially dropping the series with their loss last night, Iowa will attempt to take their first game against Toledo at Fifth Third Field this year, sending Adrian Sampson to the mound. Sampson is 0-3 with a 4.38 ERA through seven games with Iowa, recording five starts over that stretch. In all, Sampson has allowed 12 earned runs thanks in large part to six home runs. He has surrendered 26 total hits over 24.2 innings pitched, while hitting three batters, walking seven and striking out 13. He is set to make his second start against the Mud Hens, with his first coming back on April 13. In that start, the 30-year-old threw four innings, allowing just one unearned run. He surrendered just one hit and hit one batter, while striking out one as well. Opposite of Sampson will be Logan Shore, looking to give Toledo their fifth straight victory over the I-Cubs. Shore is 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA this season, set to make his 12th appearance but just his fourth start. So far this year, he has allowed 11 earned runs on 25 hits over 29.0 innings. One of his wins this year came against Iowa, back on April 14 when he threw three innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits while walking three and striking out one.

SAMPSON THE STARTER: Righty Adrian Sampson is set to make his first start since May 1 against Indianapolis, an outing in which he spun five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits. Sampson has had quite the path to get back to Iowa, getting his contract selected by Chicago back on May 8, pitching one inning of relief for Chicago, getting optioned on May 9 and then designated for assignment on May 10. He was then claimed off waivers by Seattle on May 13, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma that same day, and designated for assignment on May 21 before pitching a single inning for the organization. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to Tacoma on May 24, but elected free agency on May 25 and resigned with Chicago on May 31. Since then, the righty has pitched in two relief appearances for Iowa on June 2 and June 5, combining to throw five innings over the two outings.

TOO MANY HITS: Iowa came one hit shy of their season high mark last night, with 16. Every starter in the I-Cubs' lineup had at least one hit, with six of the nine players recording multi-hit games. Darius Hill led the way with three, while the other five had two-hit performances. Despite scoring six runs on 16 hits, Iowa dropped the game after allowing four runs to score in the ninth. The loss put the I-Cubs record at 25-32 this year and moved them to 19-6 when leading after seven innings and 21-5 when leading after eight innings. Last season, a year in which Iowa went just 51-78, they lost just three games when leading after eight innings, going 35-3 in that situation. Another shocking stat for Iowa was their loss last night put their record at just 1-3 this year when they record 15 or more hits.

NOT THE NINTH: After allowing four runs in the ninth inning last night, Iowa has now surrendered 35 runs to their opponents in the ninth inning this year. 35 runs is the second-most for any inning, trailing the fourth inning by 11. Iowa is now getting outscored by 19 runs in ninth innings this year, 35-16. They have also allowed 31 runs in the eighth inning, allowing 66 runs over the final two innings compared to 193 runs over the first seven. 25% (66-of-259) of all the runs Iowa has allowed this year have come in either the eighth or ninth innings.

FIVE STRAIGHT: After last night's loss, Iowa has now dropped five straight games for the second time this season, tying their longest losing streak of the year. Previously, they had lost five straight from May 26-31, including four games against Memphis and one against St. Paul. Now it has been five games from June 5 against St. Paul and the first four games here against Toledo. In their last 18 games dating back to May 21 against Columbus, Iowa is just 3-15, losing each of their last three series.

FOUR ON ONE: Toledo rallied to score four runs in the ninth inning to come back and beat Iowa 7-6 in game four last night. Shockingly, they scored four runs on just one hit in the ninth inning, a leadoff single from Jamie Westbrook. The other batters reached base due to four walks and a dropped third strikeout in which a wild pitch allowed the runner to reach. The leadoff single in the ninth was actually the only base hit the bullpen gave up all game, combining to throw five innings of one-hit ball. Unfortunately for Iowa, the five relievers also combined to walk seven batters, handing the Mud Hens enough runs to get the win.

RECORD SETTER: With his 2-for-5 game last night, Dixon Machado officially set the longest hitting streak for any I-Cubs player this season at 10 games. It marks the second-longest streak of his career dating back to 2014, when he had a 12-game hitting streak from August 15-29 with Double-A Erie. The longest hitting streak for any I-Cubs player last year was 12 games, done by Alfonso Rivas from August 13-25. Machado earned his first walk since June 1 against St. Paul when he took two free passes. The six games from June 2-9 without taking a walk marked the longest streak of the season without a free pass for Machado, who bumped his on-base percentage up to .404 with his two hits and walk last night. His .404 OBP is good for fourth among all International League hitters. Over his 10-game hitting streak that dates back to May 29, the shortstop is hitting .325 (13-for-40) with five runs scored, three doubles and four RBI. He has walked more than he has struck out over the stretch, taking six walks compared to just five strikeouts. Including last night, Machado now has three multi-hit games over the 10-game stretch.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Toledo officially took the six-game series with their fourth straight win last night, moving to 5-4 on the year against Iowa. With the loss, Iowa dropped to 0-4 this year at Fifth Third Field, bringing their all-time record on the road against Toledo to just 2-9. Iowa took four-of-five from the Mud Hens at Principal park in their first homestand of the season, but have not been able to win games here at Fifth Third Field. Through the first nine games the two teams have played this season, Toledo has now outscored Iowa by two runs, 38-36.

SHORT HOPS: The I-Cubs entered last night games 8-1 in games that Caleb Kilian started, but dropped to 8-2 with the ninth inning rally from Toledo...after having just one multi-hit game in his first 23 games of the year, Narciso Crook now has four multi-hit efforts over his last nine games; a stretch in which he is hitting .371 (13-for-35) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 runs batted in... Bryan Hudson lowered his ERA to a team-leading 1.80 with a scoreless inning last night, making it six out of his eight outings with Iowa in which he has not allowed an earned run.

