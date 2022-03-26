Marlies Fall to Islanders in 2nd Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies fell 5-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday evening. This was the final meeting of the season between the two teams. Bridgeport won both matchups.

In the first, the Islanders poured on the offence. Grant Hutton, Arnaud Durandeau, Simon Holmstrom, and Jeff Kubiak all scored to give the visitors a 4-0 lead at the intermission.

In the second, both teams had plenty of chances, but Andy Andreoff was the only one able to break through in the middle frame, extending the Islanders lead to five. In the final frame, Nick Robertson managed to break the shutout with his sixth of the season.

The Marlies now head out on the road for a week, making stops in both Abbotsford and Winnipeg. Their next game is in Abbotsford on Tuesday, puck drop is at 10:00pm ET.

Game Notes:

SCORING SUMMARY

Bridgeport: G. Hutton (9) (K. MacLean, E. Brown), A. Durandeau (14) (C. Bardreau, G. Hutton), S. Holmstrom (9) (Unassisted), J. Kubiak (7) (C. Bardreau, A. Durandeau), A. Andreoff (16) (Unassisted).

Goaltender: C. Schneider (39/40) W

Toronto: N. Robertson (6) (J. Duszak, B. McMann)

Goaltender: K. Petruzzelli (4/8) L, M. Hutchinson (21/22)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Nick Robertson scored at 4:09 of the third period. He has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games this season.

Joseph Duszak recorded the primary assist on Robertson's third period goal. He is tied for seventh overall in assists (37) and third amongst defencemen.

Bobby McMann had the secondary assist on Robertson's third period goal. He has points (5-1-6) in three of his last five games. McMann has 27 points (18 goals, 9 assists) in 48 games.

Keith Petruzzelli stopped 4 of 8 shots he faced through 20 minutes of action. Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced in relief of Petruzzelli.

OF NOTE

Toronto faced their first penalty shot of the season at 2:24 of the second period. Hutchinson stopped Bridgeport's attempt.

The Marlies went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 8-13-2-1 when not scoring on the power play and 15-16-1-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto had a 40-30 edge in shots in all situations. Curtis Douglas, Josh Ho-Sang and Brett Seney led the Marlies with four shots on goal. Toronto is 11-5-1-0 when outshooting their opponents.

The Marlies are 7-7-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and finish the regular season 0-2-0-0 against the Islanders. Toronto was outscored by Bridgeport 10-5 through two games.

RECORD WHEN

Not scoring first 8-16-2-0

Trailing after 1 7-15-1-0

Trailing after 2 3-16-1-0

At home 15-13-2-1

March 6-8-0-0

Saturday 9-7-2-0 MARLIES LEADERS *Amongst active players

Goals 21 (J. Anderson)

Assists 37 (J. Duszak)

Points 46 (B. Seney)

PPG 7 (J. Anderson)

Shots 136 (A. Steeves)

+/- +13 (B. Seney)

PIMS 94 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the team's play in the second and third periods:

You want to see your team keep fighting back and pushing regardless of what the score is. The guys went out there and played like it was 0-0 and kept fighting for it.

BRETT SENEY

On four goals against in the first period:

We take a lot of pride in getting off to a good start and obviously today, you can see the score, we didn't do that. I think it's just mental mistakes more than anything. You know coming off a tough schedule, late travel, you can't really make excuses, just got to be ready to go.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 29 at Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m. (PDT)

March 30 at Abbotsford - 7:00 p.m. (PDT)

April 1 at Manitoba - 7:00 p.m. (MT)

April 3 at Manitoba - 2:00 p.m. (MT)

April 6 vs. Syracuse - 7:00 p.m.

Game Preview:

The Toronto Marlies host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday afternoon, for the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Bridgeport took the previous matchup 5-4 back in December.

Bridgeport have won two straight games, including their most recent 4-1 win over Utica on Wednesday. The Marlies have also won two straight, including Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Amerks'.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include leading scorer Brett Seney and defenceman Joseph Duszak. Seney leads the team with 46 points, while Duszak leads all Marlies defensemen in points with 44. On the Islanders side, Chris Terry leads the team in points with 46.

Puck drops at 4:00pm EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

