Penguins Rally, But Still Fall in Laval, 5-3

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







LAVAL, Québec - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended their Canadian road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-26-4-4) ended up on the wrong end of the back-and-forth, high-octane game, despite coming from behind in the third period to force a tie. Ultimately, a pair of late goals against proved to be the Penguins' undoing.

The game was wild from the outset, as the teams traded big hits and odd-man rushes. Kevin Roy notched the game's first goal for Laval 79 seconds into the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded two minutes later, with Michael Chaput ripping a wrister past Cayden Primeau while the teams were skating at four-on-four.

The Rocket reestablished its lead when Jean-Sébastien Dea set-up Cédric Paquette on the backdoor midway through the opening frame.

The Penguins were faced with four-straight penalty kills during the second period and turned them all away. However, Laval increased its lead to 3-1 with Gabriel Bourque delivering another backdoor tap-in with 2:06 left in the period.

Sam Poulin provided a swift response for the Penguins, taking a pass from Anthony Angello and deking through the Rocket defense with 45 seconds before the second intermission.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied things up, 3-3, on a pinpoint shot by Chris Bigras at 7:49 of the third period

Nate Schnarr put the Rocket back ahead with 4:45 left in regulation, and then Raphaël Harvey-Pinard sealed their win with an empty netter.

Louis Domingue made 20 saves, while Primeau recorded 29 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home for its game, Wednesday, Mar. 30 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.