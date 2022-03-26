Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from XL Center. With a victory tonight, Hershey would become the first team in American Hockey League history to win 3,000 regular season games.

Hershey Bears (30-24-5-3, 5th Atlantic) at Hartford Wolf Pack (28-22-5-2, 4th Atlantic)

March 26, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #63 | XL Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (#48), Jackson Kozari (#27)

Linespersons: Brent Colby (#7),

Nick Briganti (#58)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

HISTORY COULD BE MADE:

With a win tonight in Hartford, the Hershey Bears would become the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 regular season wins. The clubs first win in the AHL came in a 2-1 decision over Providence on home ice on Nov. 5, 1938. Hershey can become just the fifth team in professional hockey to record 3,000 wins, as the NHL's Montreal Canadiens (3,490), Boston Bruins (3,281), Toronto Maple Leafs (3,040), and Detroit Red Wings (3,015) are the only other clubs to accomplish this feat.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears lost last night at Providence by a 2-0 score. It marked the fifth time Hershey has been shut out this season, with three of those whitewashes versus Providence, and two of the scoreless games as a result of Providence netminder Troy Grosenick's perfect play. Hershey outshot the Bruins 28-18 last night, but Grosenick was perfect between the pipes, and Tyler Lewington scored the game-winning goal for Providence in the third period. Matt Filipe added an empty net goal for the Bruins as Hershey finished winless (0-3-0-0) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this season. The Wolf Pack also dropped a contest last night, falling 3-2 to Springfield at XL Center. Patrick Khodorenko and Lauri Pajuniemi had the goals for Hartford in the loss.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight marks Hershey's final game at the XL Center this season, and the final game of the season series between the two clubs. The Bears fell in Hartford by a 7-3 score on Nov. 20, and in the latest head-to-head meeting between the two clubs, the Wolf Pack upended the Bears, 3-1, at XL Center on Mar. 5. Hershey is just 1-3-0-1 versus the Wolf Pack this season. Netminder Pheonix Copley has the lone win for Hershey in the season series, posting a shutout in a 5-0 win on Jan. 22. Hartford's Tanner Fritz leads the way with five points (3g, 2a) in the season series, while Hershey's Shane Gersich has posted four points (1g, 3a). If the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs were to start today, Hershey and Hartford would battle in a best-of-three series in the opening round.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

Tonight is the second game of six straight contests on the road for the Chocolate and White. Hershey does not play at GIANT Center again until Apr. 9 when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. On Hershey's season-long six game road trip, the Bears visit Providence (2-0 loss last night), Hartford (tonight at 7 p.m.), Charlotte (Apr. 1-2), Bridgeport (Apr. 5), and Lehigh Valley (Apr. 8). Hershey's road record this season is 11-15-3-0, and the Bears enter tonight's game having lost four straight contests away from home (0-3-1-0).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey is 5-5-1-0 this season in Saturday road games...Hershey is just 2-12-2-0 when they outshoot their opponents on the road this season, but oddly enough, the club is 7-3-1-0 when they are outshot by the opposition on the road...The Bears are 4-5-2-0 in March, and tonight's game is the club's final contest of the month...Hershey defender Dylan McIlrath and Bears goaltending coach Alex Westlund are former members of the Wolf Pack...Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa missed last night's game and is not on the road trip with an upper-body injury.

