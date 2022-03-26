Silver Knights Fall 3-1 to Tucson in Final Game at Orleans Arena

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 3-1, by the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday evening at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tucson was first to light the lamp in the first period with a powerplay goal from Ben McCartney. Bokondji Imama furthered the lead by two midway through the second frame. Ian McCoshen answered and brought Henderson within one to get them their first of the night. Travis Barron closed out the third period with an empty net goal to give Tucson the 3-1 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights travel to Mechanics Bank Arena to take on the Bakersfield Condors on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.

The Silver Knights will play their first game at their new home, The Dollar Loan Center, on Saturday, April 2 when they take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.