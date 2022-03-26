Henderson Falls, 6-3, to Tucson

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated, 6-3, by the Tucson Roadrunners on March 25 at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights opened the scoring with a late first frame goal from Sven Baertschi. Paul Cotter closed out the first period with the second Henderson goal of the night. Jan Jenik scored the first goal for Tucson early in the second frame and was closely followed by Terry Broadhurst who tied up the contest. Ben McCartney earned the lead for the Roadrunners in the middle of the second frame, and, two minutes later, Cole Hults furthered the lead for Tucson. Cotter brought Henderson within one at the end of the second frame, notching his second goal of the game. Ty Emberson furthered the Roadrunners' lead late in the third period, followed by their sixth goal from Colin Theisen. Tucson won the contest, 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return to Orleans Arena to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on March 26 at 1 p.m. PT, where they will host Mardi Gras Night for their final game at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and listen in on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

The Silver Knights will play their first game at their new home, The Dollar Loan Center, on Saturday, April 2 when they take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT.

