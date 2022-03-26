Crunch Blow Past Amerks, 5-1
March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Rochester Americans, 5-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win advances the Crunch to 30-23-6-2 on the season. Syracuse also took the 12-game season series against Rochester, 8-3-1-0.
Goaltender Max Lagace recorded his 100th career AHL win turning aside 26-of-27 shots. Aaron Dell stopped 32-of-36 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-3 power play opportunities and went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal 5:33 into the game. Dell made the save on a shot from Simon Ryfors and the second chance from Gage Goncalves, but Riley Nash was eventually able to send the rebound across the goal line during a scramble out front. At 11:10, Charles Hudon doubled the lead when he skated the puck through the neutral zone and down the left wing before scoring with a wrister from the top of the circle. Nash then scored his second of the game with 2:27 remaining in the first frame when he wrapped around the back of the cage and stuffed the puck past Dell.
Syracuse continued adding to their lead 7:46 into the third period. Goncalves sped down the right side on an odd-man rush and sent a cross-slot pass for Anthony Richard to send in backdoor. Two minutes later, the Amerks finally solved Lagace when Arttu Ruotsalainen cashed in on a rebound.
With 1:46 remaining in the game, Hudon hit the empty net to lock in a Crunch win with his second of the night.
The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Max Lagace earned his 100th career AHL win tonight...Anthony Richard is on a three-game points streak (1g, 3a)...Gage Goncalves is on a three-game points streak (2g, 2a).
