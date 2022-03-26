Preds Recall Davies, Ads Summon McLaughlin

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled defenseman Jake McLaughlin from Florida of the ECHL.

Davies made his season debut with the Predators on Jan. 18 vs. Vancouver, logging 12:30 of ice time. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner has established careers highs in several categories with the Admirals in 2021-22, including goals (6), assists (25), points (31) and power-play goals (2). Davies has 12 points (4g-8a) in his last 10 games at the AHL level, is second among Milwaukee defensemen in points, assists and plus-minus (+13). He made his NHL debut with the Predators on March 9, 2021 at Carolina.

McLaughlin has played in five games with the Admirals this season, including both contests last weekend. He leads Florida blueliners in scoring with 33 points on five goals and 28 assists while skating in 49 contests.

The Admirals continue a four-game roadtrip tonight in Austin when they take on the Texas Stars at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Friday, April 1 when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

