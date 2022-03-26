Hogs and Moose Meet Again on a Giveaway Saturday

Rockford, IL- The Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose meet for the second time this week tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center at 6:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans (21+) will receive a stainless steel koozie presented by Bud Light. This is the fifth of eight meetings between the two clubs this season. Both teams lost in overtime last night as the IceHogs fell 5-4 to the Iowa Wild, while the Moose lost 4-3 to the Chicago Wolves on Friday.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Bag Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Connolly Can't Be Stopped

IceHogs forward Brett Connolly, who played in his 700th professional hockey game on Sunday is currently on one of the hottest streaks of his career. After a two-goal game against the Moose on Wednesday and another multi-goal performance against Iowa last night, Connolly comes into tonight's matchup with six goals in his last four games. He also enters tonight on a five-game point streak and has 16 points in his last 13 games.

Reichel Inching Closer to Records

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight on a five-game point streak, including two assists in last night's game against Iowa. Reichel, who currently has 45 points, is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just six points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

March Has Come and Gone

Looking ahead to next week, the Milwaukee Admirals come back to town on Tuesday, March 29. The IceHogs are 23-20-3-1 against the Central Division this season and hold a 2-2-0 record against the Moose, 3-4-3-0 record against the Wild and 6-3-1-0 record against the Admirals. After these last games to close out March, the IceHogs will head out west and play six-straight contests against the Pacific Division: at Tucson Apr. 1-2, at Henderson Apr. 4-5 and vs. Tucson Apr. 9-10.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 27-23-4-1 (4th in Central Division)

Manitoba: 33-18-4-2 (2nd in Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba 7-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

20-22-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

