Bears Battle Back, Fall in Hartford 4-3 in a Shootout

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears rallied from a 3-0 deficit, but the Hartford Wolf Pack earned a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday night at the XL Center. Hershey earned a standings point in the loss, but the club's record fell to 30-24-5-4.

Hartford grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening period on goals from Nick Merkley on the power play at 12:54, and Cristiano DiGiacinto at 14:28.

After Hartford goaltender Keith Kincaid stopped Hershey's Mason Morelli on a penalty shot, Anthony Greco added to the Wolf Pack lead, connecting on the power play at 9:36 of the second period. The forward found himself alone in the slot, and he snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley for his 15th goal of the season.

The Bears would respond with a pair of goals before the period expired, on the way to outshooting Hartford 21-4 in the middle frame. On a four minute power play, Garrett Pilon connected for his team-leading 6th power play goal of the year, striking on the rebound of a Bobby Nardella shot at 14:40. Nardella and Aliaksei Protas assisted.

On a 5-on-3 power play, Hershey scored again at 16:26. Morelli solved Kinkaid, stuffing the puck past the goaltender's left pad at the post to make it 3-2 Hartford. The goal was Morelli's 8th of the season and was assisted by Alex Alexeyev and Lucas Johansen.

In the third period, Mike Vecchione tied the game for Hershey at 8:57, beating a fallen Kinkaid for his 13th goal of the season. Brett Leason and Protas picked up the helpers on the game-tying goal.

The game progressed to overtime, and Hershey had several glorious chances. Kinkaid stuffed Pilon on a breakaway, then caught the chip shot on the rebound to keep it 3-3. The veteran goaltender stopped 41 shots on the night and denied all three Hershey players in the shootout.

After a scoreless overtime, the lone goal of the shootout came from Hartford's Ty Ronning in the third round, and Kinkaid stopped Hershey's Lucas Johansen to secure the win.

Shots finished 44-23 Hershey. The Bears went 2-for-5 on the power play while Hartford was 2-for-3.

The Bears will continue the pursuit of the club's 3,000th win on Friday night in Charlotte. Hershey visits the Checkers for the first of back-to-back games, with the puck drop slated for 7 p.m. from the Bojangles' Coliseum. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

