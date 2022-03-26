San Diego Gulls Recall Mannella

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Daniel Mannella from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Mannella, 26 (8/24/95), is 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA) and a .955 save percentage (SV%) in three AHL appearances this season while loaned to the Chicago Wolves. The 6-1, 180-pound goaltender is 24-15-3 with one shutout to lead ECHL goaltenders in wins, and owns a 2.71 GAA and a .905 SV% in 44 ECHL games with Tulsa in 2021-22.

Signed as a free agent Jan. 22, 2022, the Woodbridge, Ontario native appeared in 44 career NCAA games with St. Lawrence University (2016-20), posting a 9-22-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.21 GAA and a .911 SV%.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.