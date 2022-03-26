San Diego Gulls Recall Mannella
March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Daniel Mannella from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Mannella, 26 (8/24/95), is 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA) and a .955 save percentage (SV%) in three AHL appearances this season while loaned to the Chicago Wolves. The 6-1, 180-pound goaltender is 24-15-3 with one shutout to lead ECHL goaltenders in wins, and owns a 2.71 GAA and a .905 SV% in 44 ECHL games with Tulsa in 2021-22.
Signed as a free agent Jan. 22, 2022, the Woodbridge, Ontario native appeared in 44 career NCAA games with St. Lawrence University (2016-20), posting a 9-22-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.21 GAA and a .911 SV%.
