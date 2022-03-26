Amerks Drop Season Series Finale to Crunch

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Syracuse, NY) - The Rochester Americans (30-24-4-3) fell behind by three goals in the opening frame and could not generate much offensively as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Syracuse Crunch (30-23-6-2) Saturday at Upstate Medical University Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

Rochester 0 0 1 -- -- 1

Syracuse 3 0 2 -- -- 5

The regulation loss, which snaps Rochester's five-game point streak, also wraps up the season-series between the two intrastate rivals this season. The Amerks entered earning nine out of a possible 10 points in their last five games while also earning at least one point in 25 of the last 43 games against the Syracuse dating back to 2018-19.

Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen provided the lone goal for Rochester midway through the third period from Ethan Prow and Michael Mersch for his 15th of the campaign. Over Ruotsalainen's last 36 games since the turn of the New Year, he has tallied 37 points (15+22), while Prow has registered 20 points (5+15) over his last 25 contests. With 38 points on the slate, Prow remains on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the second time in three AHL seasons.

Newcomer Kohen Olischefski made his professional debut after signing an ATO earlier in the week.

Goaltender Aaron Dell (10-5-1) stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced but suffered just his second regulation loss of March.

Veteran forwards Riley Nash (2+1) and Charles Hudon (2+0) both notched a two-goal outing while Anthony Richard (1+1) and Gage Concalves (0+2) also logged a pair of points for the Crunch. Netminder Max Lagace (14-8-1), who entered the contest with a 7-1-1 record over his last nine appearances, earned his 100th career AHL win as he turned aside 26 of 27.

The Crunch drew a pair of penalties in the first four minutes of the contest and on the second man-advantage opened the scoring as Nash finished off his own rebound at the 5:33 mark from Goncalves and Simon Ryfors.

Nearly six minutes later, Syracuse doubled its lead as Hudon wired a shot from the left circle before Nash capped off the scoring in the frame with just over two minutes remaining with his second of the contest.

Following a scoreless second stanza where the two clubs combined for only 12 shots, Ruotsalainen spoiled Lagace's bid for a shutout in-between a pair of Crunch tallies at the 9:51 mark.

Hudon sealed the 5-1 with any empty-netter in the final minutes of regulation.

The Amerks wrap up their three-in-three weekend as they host the Bridgeport Islanders for the first and only time this season on Sunday, March 27. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena begins at 3:05 p.m. and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

SYRACUSE GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Nash (1, 2), Hudon (22 - GWG, 23),

Richard (11) GOAL-SCORERS Ruotsalainen (15)

Lagace - 26/27 (W) GOALTENDERS Dell - 32/26 (L)

1-3 POWER-PLAY 0-2

2-2 PENALTY KILL 2-3

37 SHOTS ON GOAL 27

