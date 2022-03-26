Berglund Scores Late, Bruins Beat Rival Thunderbirds, 3-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Victor Berglund scored the game-winning goal with 5:28 remaining in the third period and Kyle Keyser stopped 24 of 26 shots as the Providence Bruins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-2, on Saturday night. The P-Bruins continued their strong showing on the penalty kill with a four-for-four performance and have killed 19 straight. Providence outshot Springfield, 37-26, and went two-for-five on the power play.

STATS

- Victor Berglund scored the game-winning goal, a power-play goal, with 5:28 remaining in the third period. He has recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 35 games this season.

- Steven Fogarty also scored a power-play goal, his 10th goal of the season. Fogarty has picked up 36 points (10G, 26A) in 48 games this year, good for second-most on the P-Bruins.

- Justin Brazeau opened the scoring 1:28 into the first period, his 11th goal of the season. Brazeau has 22 points (11G, 11A) in 36 games this year.

- Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Eduards Tralmaks, and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist.

- Kyle Keyser got the start and made 24 saves. He has stopped 60 of the last 63 shots he's faced.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 27 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

PROVIDENCE 56 69 (.616)

SPRINGFIELD 61 75 (.615)

CHARLOTTE 61 72 (.590)

HARTFORD 58 65 (.560)

HERSHEY 63 69 (.548)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 62 64 (.516)

BRIDGEPORT 61 62 (.508)

LEHIGH VALLEY 60 55 (.458)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 1 1 0 2

PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 3

