Berglund Scores Late, Bruins Beat Rival Thunderbirds, 3-2
March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Victor Berglund scored the game-winning goal with 5:28 remaining in the third period and Kyle Keyser stopped 24 of 26 shots as the Providence Bruins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-2, on Saturday night. The P-Bruins continued their strong showing on the penalty kill with a four-for-four performance and have killed 19 straight. Providence outshot Springfield, 37-26, and went two-for-five on the power play.
STATS
- Victor Berglund scored the game-winning goal, a power-play goal, with 5:28 remaining in the third period. He has recorded 16 points (5G, 11A) in 35 games this season.
- Steven Fogarty also scored a power-play goal, his 10th goal of the season. Fogarty has picked up 36 points (10G, 26A) in 48 games this year, good for second-most on the P-Bruins.
- Justin Brazeau opened the scoring 1:28 into the first period, his 11th goal of the season. Brazeau has 22 points (11G, 11A) in 36 games this year.
- Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Eduards Tralmaks, and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist.
- Kyle Keyser got the start and made 24 saves. He has stopped 60 of the last 63 shots he's faced.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 27 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
PROVIDENCE 56 69 (.616)
SPRINGFIELD 61 75 (.615)
CHARLOTTE 61 72 (.590)
HARTFORD 58 65 (.560)
HERSHEY 63 69 (.548)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 62 64 (.516)
BRIDGEPORT 61 62 (.508)
LEHIGH VALLEY 60 55 (.458)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SPRINGFIELD 1 1 0 2
PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 3
