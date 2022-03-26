McKay and Yetman Return to IceHogs from Fuel

March 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forwards Riley McKay and Chad Yetman from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

IceHogs Host Moose on Bud Light Koozie Night Saturday at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back in action this weekend as they host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. on Bud Light Koozie Giveaway Night at BMO Harris Bank Center! The first 1,000 fans (21 & over) receive a stainless-steel IceHogs koozie presented by Bud Light! Buy Tickets

