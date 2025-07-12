Marco Reus FINISHES THE EFFORT
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- Colorado Rapids Blank Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-0 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Take Down FC Cincinnati - Columbus Crew SC
- Sporting KC Falls, 3-2, to Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution and Austin FC Battle to 0-0 Draw - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Grabs 3-2 Road Win Over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Dominates in 4-1 Win Over San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- Fire Put Out: SDFC Collects 3 Points Tonight - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Earn Home Victory Over NYC - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Downed, 2-0, to Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- San Jose Unable To Recover From Early First-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami CF Past Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Draws Orlando City, 1-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings - Philadelphia Union
- Toronto FC (1) - Atlanta United (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC Faces Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field Tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Transfers Forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca - FC Dallas
