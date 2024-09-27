Makar Strong in Net, Leads to Wolverines Second Win

The Anchorage Wolverines turn their record to 2-1-1-0 after this mornings win against 2022 Robertson Cup Champions, the New Jersey Titans.

Some could call this game a rematch, after the Titans snubbed the Wolverines of the Robertson Cup in 2022, during the Wolverines inaugural season.

With two entirely new teams, the Wolverines asserted dominance early in the contest, with Taisetsu Ushio one timing a pass from Cole Christian and finding the back of the net in the fourth minute.

Romulus Riego De Dios grabbed his first goal of the season, closing out the first frame and putting the Wolverines up 2-0 with just 30 seconds on the clock.

The second period went scoreless until the last five minutes when second year Wolverines player, Brock Devlin, took the long shot for his first of the season. New Jersey's Alex Papaspyropoulos got them on the board before the second could complete.

Papaspyropoulos put the Titan's within one, snagging his second goal of the morning in the sixth minute of the final frame.

Cole Christian, one of Anchorage's lead scorers in the 23-24 season, recorded his first goal of this season on an empty net after recovering the puck in Anchorage's zone.

The Wolverines look to close out the NAHL Showcase tomorrow against the second year team, the Colorado Grit.

Riego De Dios played in 24 games with the Grit before being traded to the Wolverines, and will be the first time he sees his old team since late November of this past season.

Puck drops at 8:45am AKST and can be streamed on NAHLtv.com.

