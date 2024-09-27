Nikita Volsky Pitches Shutout Against Springfield in Blaine

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BLAINE, MN - The Corpus Christi IceRays (5-1-0) out lasted the Springfield Jr. Blues (2-2-0) on Friday night in a low scoring affair that saw one goal from Forward Troy Pelton in the final period to help the IceRays to a 1-0 win. The IceRays captured their third consecutive win for the first time this season after completing that feat just once last season.

"I thought it was a great hockey game it was back and forth... it was a battle of the goalies, and we got a bounce there to Pelton going to the net and tonight we stayed calm, we fought right till the end and we found a way to win a hockey game," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier following the win.

There was not much to report after the first 20 besides a lone penalty by Defenseman Pier-Oliver Allard that the IceRays were able to kill off. Corpus Christi has only allowed one power play goal this season and were a perfect four-for-four on the night. Springfield controlled most of the 1st period and received the better chances of either side. Nikita Volsky made his fifth straight start in net for Corpus Christi and was brilliant again making 27 saves in his first career shutout in the NAHL.

The middle frame was a wash as both teams made a habit of finding themselves in the box for most of the period. The IceRays did manage to find the back of the net on the power play with Lars Petter-Eckholm, but the excitement was short lived since it was deemed Eckholm used a kicking motion to find the net. A combined eight power plays in the game resulted in a 0-0 tie going to the 3rd period. The lone tally came just over six minutes in the period, Pierson Sobush drove wide on Andon Coles who made an excellent sweeping poke check knocking the puck away to Pelton who was following up the play. He wasted no time snapping the puck on net and bouncing one through the five holeof Goalie Frank Murphy to break the scoreless tie.

Corpus Christi was able to close out the remaining 13 minutes of the game but not without scare, Springfield was rewarded with a five on three on top of another power play that the IceRays were able to kill off at a critical point. Murphy was off to the bench for the extra attacker in the final minute of a half, but Springfield was unable to find the equalizer. The IceRays held on for a 1-0 win to wrap up day three of the NAHL Showcase.

The IceRays take on the North Iowa Bulls in their Showcase finale tomorrow afternoon at the Super Rink in Blaine with puck drop at 12:45 PM CT.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK. Keep up with the IceRays all season long on our social media pages @iceraysnahl

