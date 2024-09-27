Black Bears Snag Two Wins at NAHL Showcase

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







BLAINE, MN- Another year, another NAHL Showcase for the Maryland Black Bears, as they and the rest of the teams in the league embark on Blaine, Minnesota for the biggest event in size of the NAHL calendar. While the games have been reduced from four to three, the Black Bears looked to make the most of their time back in Blaine.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25th, 2024: BLACK BEARS (4) vs. Kenai River (1): The Black Bears wasted no time getting on the scoreboard first, as Riley Fast cashed on a wrap-around goal off a rebound of his own doing following a barrage of shots on net. It was Fast's first NAHL goal. Maryland continued their offensive pressure, but a defensive miscue late in the period led to Dario Lass firing home his second of the season to tie the game with 5:14 remaining in the first. Maryland took the lead back thanks to a late power play goal, seeing Luke Rubin firing his first goal of the year home through a screen in front to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Maryland started quick again in the second, with Luke Janus notching his first of the campaign, picking up a loose rebound in front of the net and putting it home to make it 3-1 for the Black Bears. Maryland, again, kept the offensive threat going, putting up 14 shots in the middle stanza, while Benji Motew was able to turn aside all eight shots he faced in the second to keep it a 3-1 score going into the third.

Penalties were the story for Maryland in the early going, as two early penalty kills were successfully fought off by the Black Bears thanks to the defense and Motew's timely saves. Just past the midway point of the period, Mason Stenger put up his first NAHL goal on the power play using a Kenai River defender as a screen to make it 4-1. Maryland kept Kenai River away from danger areas and helped Motew and the team their fourth win of the season.

Photo Credits : Jon Pitonzo (Face Off Hockey Show Media Faction) & James Harding (TheArtOfPictures)

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 26th, 2024: BLACK BEARS (1) at Amarillo (2): Penalties hampered the Black Bears to start, tasking the penalty kill to be at their best and give Benji Motew more of a test to start. All were up to the task, as the Black Bears were able to kill the back-to-back penalties. The power play did get to work in the middle of the frame and Mason Stenger got to work on the power play again, as his shot from the point got through traffic for his second in as many days and to give the Black Bears the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Amarillo was able to get on the board five minutes into the second, as Aidan Dres got separation from the Maryland defense and ripped home his third of the year to tie the game up at 1. The Black Bears kept their offense going, as they countered only getting two shots in the first period by putting up 17 shots in the second. However, with plenty of good chances, they couldn't break the tie and went into the third period tied up.

Each side had their chances in the third, with end-to-end action providing Maryland with solid attempts on goal, but couldn't find the tie-breaking goal. Luke Rubin had a glorious chance in the dying seconds of the game, but got too much lift on it as it sailed over the net. Amarillo would go the other way with Corson Maguire shooting from the blue line and the puck fooling Motew to make it 2-1 Amarillo with 13 seconds left to give them the win.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27th, 2024: BLACK BEARS (4) vs. El Paso (3): In the final game of the Showcase for Maryland, the Black Bears got off to a solid start with Luke Rubin cashing in his second of the year off a face-off win from Luke Janus to give the Black Bears the 1-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Moments later, El Paso evened the score with Ben Norris finding open space in the slot to put home his first of the year and tie the game up. Things got a little heated with the officiating, as the Black Bears were assessed a bench minor after El Paso's goal to put them shorthanded. That didn't deter Kareem El-Bashir, who picked off a clearing attempt and wired home his fourth of the season to give Maryland the 2-1 lead, which they carried to the intermission.

The second period provided plenty of work for the penalty box attendants, as the teams combined for 15 penalties in the frame, including a couple of dust ups later in the frame. El Paso would strike early in the frame on a power play with AJ Reed using a screen in front for his first of the year to tie the game at 2. El Paso would continue to pepper the net and would break the tie with under five minutes remaining in the period as Duke Gentzler would pick off a breakout pass and score on his own rebound to make it 3-2 El Paso. Though, two and a half minutes later, Mason Stenger would score for a third straight day as he picked up a loose puck off a blocked Markas Samenas shot to tie the game up just before intermission.

Maryland's offense would dominate the third period, outshooting El Paso 12-3. With all the chances they had, it was a matter of time before they would break the tie, which Harrison Smith did midway through the period, receiving a pass from Dylan Gordon and putting it into the back of the net, as Smith nets his second of the year. El Paso tried to find the equalizer, but the defense and Logan Hughes in net were able to shut down any threat and come away with a 4-3 victory and a winning record at the Showcase.

The Black Bears are back home next weekend, as they welcome the Philadelphia Rebels to Piney Orchard. Head over to Tickets.MarylandBlackBears.com to snag your seats, as it will be Laughlin Family Foundation night on Friday and the kickoff of October Saves on Saturday.

Write up courtesy of Scott Wasilewski

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.