Wings Get Win Number Two of 24-25 Regular Season

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Northeast Generals in an afternoon match-up during the 2024-25 NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. Heading into the game, the Aberdeen Wings went in with a 1-0-0 record, the September 25th win being their first regular season game. Northeast went into the game with a 2-2-1 record getting a win on the first day of Showcase against the Minnesota Wilderness.

The first period would start just 20 seconds in when Northeast's Benjamin Campeau would fire a quick shot after they won the face-off. Each team took a number of penalties during the first period that would test both teams' special teams, but neither was able to capitalize on the power play. The score would remain 1-0 in favor of the Generals.

The Wings were able to have quite the turnaround in the second period, however, as they were able to stay out of the box. Finally, at the 12:47 mark, Aberdeen's Jibber Kuhl found the back of the net while on the power play. This would be Jibber's first goal of the regular season getting assists from DJ MacLeish and Luke Backel. Then, just 2 minutes later, Aberdeen's Matthew Martin-Gaudreault scored his first goal of the regular season with assists coming from Nick Comfort and Owen Pitters. The Wings would have the lead heading into the third and final period, 2-1.

In the third period, while the Wings were on the penalty kill, the Generals 'Jake Gutwirth would get his fourth goal of the regular season - tying the game at 2. Following, Aberdeen's Cade Moxham would get his first goal of the regular season getting an assist from third-year vet: Luke Backel. After, Jake Guwirth for the Generals would score his fifth goal of the season, and second goal of this game. The score would remain even until the 18:18 mark when Leonid Bulgakov would get his third goal of the season, getting assists from Jibber Kuhl and Sebastian Lillsund. And, to end the game, Jibber Kuhl would get his second goal of the game for the Wings while scoring on the empty net with just 18 seconds left in the final period. The Wings would win with a score of 5-3.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings stopping 21 of 24.

Multiple Wings players had multi-point games including Jibber Kuhl (2 goals, 1 assist), Luke Backel (2 assists), and Sebastian Lillsund (2 assists).

