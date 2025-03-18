Wings Take the St. Patrick's Day Win in Watertown in a Shootout

March 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled down to Watertown, South Dakota to take on the Watertown Shamrocks for a St. Patrick's Holiday game! After tying up the game both in the second and third period, the game would go into a shootout, and the Wings would take home a win!

The game would start out with both teams getting a Power Play opportunity, but neither team would be able to capitalize. And although the Wings would outshoot the Shamrocks in the first, the score would be 0-0 heading into the second period.

The Shamrocks would try to be the first ones to get onto the scoreboard, but the goal would eventually be called off as it would be considered a save and the puck would have never crossed the goal line. Afterwards, the Wings would be the ones to officially be the first ones to get on the board, and it would happen at the 10:26 mark. This goal would be scored by Ryder Many Grey Horses, and assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Sebastian Lillsund. Just 30 seconds later, Brandt Dubey for the Shamrocks would get on the board. At the 13:11 mark, Cam Markham for the Shamrocks would score, giving them the lead, but they would not have it for long as just before time would expire, Nikolai Tishkevich would score for the Wings. This goal would be assisted by Bryce Johnson and Jack McDonough. The score would be tied heading into the third period 2-2.

The third period would start out with Joseph Rice for the Shamrocks getting on the board at the 5:49 mark. With plenty of back and forth action throughout the third period, the Wings would finally get another Power Play opportunity. Just as the Power Play was running out, Bryce Johnson would score, but the goal would eventually be called off as it was played with a high-stick. But, right after, Sebastian Lillsund would score with assists coming from Keaton Weis and Bryce Johnson. This would get the score back to a tie, and get Keaton Weis his first NAHL point. Time would expire, and the game would get sent to overtime.

In the overtime period, both teams would get even shots on goal, but neither team would score. However, there would be an occurrence at the net with a Shamrocks player, and the Wings goaltender. Damon Cunningham would have to come out of the net, and Willum Braun would have to come in as relief for the final 15 seconds of the overtime period. The overtime period would end, and the game would go into a shootout.

The first player for the Wings would be Jibber Kuhl, he would not score.

The first player for the Shamrocks would be Owen Chartier, and he would score.

The second player for the Wings would be Owen Pitters, and he would score.

The second player for the Shamrocks would be Cater Sproule, and he would not score.

The third player for the Wings would be Sebastian Lillsund, and he would score.

The third player for the Shamrocks would be Cam Markham, and he would not score.

The Wings would end up winning in the shootout.

Damon Cunningham would start in net for the Wings, stopping 31 of 34 shots sent his way.

The Wings now look ahead to heading to Forrest Lake, MN to take on the Minnesota Mallards this weekend, March 21st and 22nd.

