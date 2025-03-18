Brahmas Narrowly Edge Wranglers with Late Third Period Goal

March 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-1 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. August Classon scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation for the Brahmas to help them to their 40th win of the season.

Lone Star and Amarillo met on Saturday for the second game of a three game set in Amarillo. Both teams went with a different goaltender this time around, with the Brahmas starting Nicolas Rempel, and the Wranglers Charles-Antoine Girard.

Amarillo opened the scoring 6:24 into the first period, as William Larsson scored his first goal in the NAHL from Alexander Aleslov and Marc LaFrance to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Aleslov and LaFrance were able to keep possession in the offensive zone to set up Larsson at the goal line, who banked a shot off the back of Rempel and into the net for the score. 10:32 later, the Brahmas tied the game with Christian Venticinque's 3rd goal as a Brahma to make it 1-1. Venticinque took a shot from the high slot that pinballed off of a couple of players out in front of Girard and into the back of the net. Through one period of play, the game was tied 1-1, with the Brahmas outshooting the Wranglers 12-9.

The Brahmas came out firing to start the second period, and Charles-Antoine Girard put on a show. Save after save, Girard kept the game tied - making some incredible stops in the opening stages of the period. After about five minutes of Lone Star's pressuring and Girard's acrobatics, the game slowed down and turned into a battle for possession. As a result, the game became very low event and remained tied through two periods. Lone Star outshot Amarillo 22-15 through forty minutes.

The third period featured back and forth action as both teams looked to break the tie. Girard and Rempel continued to duel as each side put together prime scoring chances. It appeared the game was headed towards overtime, but that changed with 48.5 seconds left in regulation, as August Classon fired a shot into a screen that found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal. Lone Star led 2-1 thanks to Classon's late goal, and despite the Wranglers best efforts to tie the game, they just ran out of time. The Brahmas tacked on an empty netter from Kristo Pitkanen with 11 seconds left to seal the score at 3-1. Girard was fantastic in the loss, stopping 29/31 for the Wranglers, while Rempel stopped 21/22. Amarillo went 0/4 on the power play and 6/6 on the penalty kill.

