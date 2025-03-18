Saterdalen Scores OT Winner in Wranglers 2-1 Win vs Brahmas

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Lone Star Brahmas 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Cole Saterdalen scored the game winner for Amarillo to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Wranglers and Brahmas met on Sunday afternoon in downtown Amarillo for the final game of the weekend, and the final game of the season series. It was a rematch of Friday night's goaltending duel, with the Brahmas starting Ryan Cameron in net, and the Wranglers starting Matt Schoephoerster.

The themes that emerged on Friday and Saturday night remained in play on Sunday, as the game was a low scoring defensive battle with a goaltending duel. The Brahmas opened the scoring 8:07 into the first period, with Saxton Tess scoring his 17th goal of the year to make it 1-0 Lone Star. Tess' goal came from August Classon and Owen Kerr, as Classon took the initial shot on goal and the rebound leaked into the blue paint where Tess jammed it in. The Wranglers were able to respond in the next couple of shifts, as just 3:18 later, Noah Wood scored his 4th goal of the year by deflecting a shot from Hayden Hedquist behind Cameron to tie the game at 1-1. The game remained tied through the rest of the period, as the Brahmas outshot the Wranglers 8-6 through one period.

The second and third periods were scoreless, as both Schoephoerster and Cameron stood on their heads. Amarillo's penalty kill was phenomenal, killing off a four minute double minor at the beginning of the second period, and coming in clutch again in the third period to finish the game a perfect 3/3. The Wranglers never backed down, and continued to play physical and hard to create scoring chances, and with 39 seconds left in regulation it paid off. Noah Wood drew a holding penalty on Noah Lasker to put the Wranglers on the power play. Amarillo would take the man advantage to overtime after failing to score in regulation.

The Wranglers made the most of their opportunity, as Cole Saterdalen buried the game winner on the power play 1:04 into overtime to give the Wranglers a 2-1 win. Saterdalen was set up by William Larsson and Kirill Evstigneev on the game winning goal, as his shot from the high slot beat Cameron and gave the Wranglers their 19th win of the season. Schoephoerster stopped 30/31 in the victory, as the Wranglers went 1/3 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill.

Amarillo is now 8 points back of Colorado for the South's final playoff spot - and has a chance to make up that ground next weekend when they travel to Greeley, CO to take on the Grit for two critical matchups in the playoff race. Fans can watch the game live on NATV or listen to the audio stream on the Wranglers YouTube channel. Make sure you're following the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and promos.

