Wings Fall to Bruins in Austin as Regular Season Play Stars to Wind Down

March 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Austin, MN to take on the Austin Bruins. They were able to hold a tight contest on Friday night until the last period, but Saturday night would unfortunately be a different story.

Friday, March 14th (Riverside Arena: Austin, MN) The Wings would start out strong and able to keep the puck in their offensive zone. They would get a Power Play opportunity right away in the period, and would get plenty of good chances, but nothing would come of it. Shortly after, they would have to go on the kill, but they would be able to successfully kill off the Bruins Power Play. Halfway through the period, they would get another Power Play opportunity, and at the 10:36 mark, Nikolai Tishkevich would score. He would get assists from Luke Backel and Jibber Kuhl. Just five minutes after, Ryder Many Grey horses for the Wings would fire, scoring for the Wings again. Assists for this goal would come from Jibber Kuhl and Sebastian Lillsund. The Wings would have a lead of 2-0 heading into the second period.

In the second period, tensions would seem to boil over for the Wings, and the Bruins would seem to find an offensive explosion. Just 25 seconds into the second, Gavin Hruza would score for the Bruins, officially getting them on the board. The team would each get some good scoring chances throughout the rest of the first half of the period, but at the 9:20 mark, Jibber Kuhl would find himself on the scoresheet for the Wings. This goal would be assisted by Grant Winkler, and Nick Comfort. At this point, Aberdeen would have a 3-1 lead. Shortly after, Luc Malkhassian for the Bruins would score, and this is when things would start to turn for the Wings. The team would start to take some untimely penalties, which would put the Bruins on the Power Play multiple times. At the 18:34 mark, Connor Beckwith would score, then before time could run out in the second, Luc Malkhassian would score again. At this point, the Bruins would have a 4-3 lead heading into the third period.

Throughout the third period, both teams would keep their tensions at bay, and no more penalties would be taken. At the 2:39 mark, Ryder Many Grey Horses would score his second goal of the night, tying the score. With plenty of back and forth action happening, Alex Laurenza would then score for the Bruins reclaiming their lead, and breaking their all-time franchise goal record. As time was counting down on the clock, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game and head to overtime. Instead, at the 19:32 mark, Alex Laurenza would find the empty net, and score his second of the night. The Bruins would take the 6-4 win.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings on Friday night, stopping 30 of 35 shots he faced.

Saturday, March 15th (Riverside Arena: Austin, MN) Saturday would be a bit of a turnaround. The Wings wouldn't be in the box as much, but they also wouldn't be able to generate the same offense as the night before. Scoring would start right at the 1:48 mark of the first period. This goal would be by Luc Maklhassian for the Bruins. Aberdeen would get plenty of good scoring chances within the first period with pucks ringing off the post, but there would be no pucks finding the back of the net. Before the period would end, Luc Malkhassian would score again giving Austin a 2-0 lead heading into the second period of the night.

The second period would be about the same story as the first for Aberdeen. There would be some good scoring chances, but none finding the back of the net. Instead. At the 7:41 mark, Nathan Williams would score for the Bruins, extending their lead. Then, again at the 17:08 mark Gavin Hruza would score. It would be at the point that the Wings would change out their goaltenders. Willum Braun would come in to relieve Damon Cunningham after facing 36 shots on goal. Now, the Bruins would be ahead with a score of 4-0 heading into the final period of the weekend.

At this point, the Bruins would have tensions that would start to boil over. Part way through the third period, the Wings would get a Power Play chance, and Bryce Johnson would score officially getting the Wings on the board. This goal would be assisted by Grant Winkler and Jibber Kuhl. Although the Wings would outshoot the Bruins in the third period, Austin would still score again at the 12:06 mark, this goal by Emil Samuelsson. The Wings would have an unfortunate Saturday night loss with a score of 5-1.

Damon Cunningham would start in net for the Wings Saturday night, stopping 32 of 36 shots.

Willum Braun would come in for relief stopping 8 of 9 shots.

The Wings now look ahead to taking on the Watertown Shamrocks in the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena for a Monday Night St. Patrick's Day Matinee.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.