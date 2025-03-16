Wolverines Push Game to Shootout, Series Split in Anchorage

March 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears split the weekend after tonight's 3-2 shootout loss for the Wolverines.

Taisetsu Ushio and Danny Bagnole scored the two goals for the Wolverines during regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, the Brown Bears scored the single shootout goal.

Next weekend, the Wolverines play the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Saturday and Sunday. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

