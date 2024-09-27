NAHL Showcase Game 2 Recap

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Coming off a late-night dominant win over USNTDP on Wednesday, the Tauros were tasked with a quick turnaround to take on the South's El Paso Rhinos on Thursday afternoon on Day 2 of the NAHL Showcase.

A stellar in-net performance from El Paso netminder Michael Manzi proved to be the difference en route to a 2-1 victory for the Rhinos.

The scoring kicked off early in the first period as El Paso struck first just over two minutes into the game via a Cade Dewolf goal that beat Tauro netminder Will Mizenko to his left side off a rebound to give the Rhino's an early 1-0 lead.

That lead wouldn't last long as John Small notched his second of the year with assists coming from Jack Edwards and Ian Spencer to erase the Tauros' first deficit of the Showcase as the Tauros pulled even with the Rhinos going into the first intermission.

The second period would not see either team find the back of the net but a slew of penalties plagued both teams as a combined 18 minutes of penalties were assessed. Despite the active penalty boxes, both teams were successful on the kill as the game moved to the third period locked at 1-1.

Halfway through the final period, Jakub Jerman would net the go-ahead goal for El Paso off a short-handed rush as Cade Dewolf found him down the ice for the helper. That goal would prove to be enough to give El Paso their first win at the Showcase and good for their third win of the season.

The Tauros would end up outshooting the Rhinos 47 to 29 as Tauros' netminder Will Mizenko went the distance playing all 60 minutes saving 27 shots on-net in his first regular season game in a Minotauros uniform.

The Tauros will be off on Friday getting some much-needed rest ahead of their final game of the Showcase on Saturday at 3:30 against the Springfield Jr. Blues before heading back to the Magic City. That game can be seen on NATV at nahltv.com.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.