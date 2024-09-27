Maguire's Late Goal Lifts Wranglers Past Black Bears, 2-1

Blaine, MN - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Maryland Black Bears 2-1 on Day 2 of the 2024 NAHL Showcase at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, MN.

Entering the Showcase the Wranglers were looking to improve on their 4-0 record to start the year against a Maryland team that made it all the way to the Robertson Cup Final last season. Both teams featured some of the hottest goalies in the league entering the matchup, with Maryland starting Benji Motew, who entered with a 1.22 GAA and a .954 SV%, and Amarillo starting Charlie Zolin, who won the South Division 1st Star of the Week Award in back to back weeks for posting a 1.44 GAA and a .944 SV%.

The game opened with the Wranglers getting a pair of power play chances early on, but were unable to capitalize on them for the game's opening score. Then about midway through the period, Maryland got a pair of power plays to work with. Amarillo shut down the Black Bears on the first attempt, but on the second, the Black Bears scored to make it 1-0 Maryland 13:38 into the period. Mason Stenger shot the puck from the blue line into the back of the net as Zolin was being screened for the score. Maryland led 1-0 despite the Wranglers leading the shot count 7-2.

In the second period the Wranglers responded to tie the game up at 1-1 when shortly after killing a penalty, Renaud Lalancette connected on a pass with Aidan Dres at the Black Bear blue line for a quick play and score. Dres was able to beat the lone defender by cutting to the inside to his forehand for a low shot that beat Motew five-hole for his third goal of the season 5:18 into the second period. Tied after two periods, the Black Bears led the shot count 19-10.

In the third period the Black Bears brought the heat, trying furiously to get the go ahead goal. Zolin and the Wranglers were blocking and stopping shots in a flurry to keep the puck out of the net. The Wranglers had a late power play chance with about 6 minutes left in regulation, but came up empty handed. It looked like the game was headed to overtime, until Corson Maguire ripped a shot from the Black Bear blue line that found a home in the top corner of the net behind Motew for the go-ahead score with just 13 seconds left. Maguire's 2nd goal of the year proved to be the game winner as Amarillo earned it's 5th win of the season to remain perfect at 5-0. Zolin was fantastic stopping 31/32 shots faced in the victory.

The 2024 NAHL Showcase continues on Friday at 2:30 PM CDT as the Wranglers take on the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Day 3 of the showcase. You can watch all the action on NATV or listen in on our YouTube audio feed.

