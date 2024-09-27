Hat Tricks Roughed up by Kenai River in Showcase Finale

The Hat Tricks grabbed five power play opportunities, including a conversion from Gates Omicioli in today's contest against the Black Bears. Yet, Kenai River broke out in the final frame to hand Danbury a 5-1 defeat.

The opening frame was a duel between both netminders, as Jack Fialkoff (DHT) and Mitchell Mccuster (KRBB) who were both able to make 11 saves on 11 shots faced apiece. This frame would also see the Hat Tricks first two power play opportunities. The second frame saw the first goals of the game, with Brown Bears forward, Jack Clarke, scoring the first goal of the game. 29 seconds later, Brown Bears defenseman, Luke Hause, would get called for cross-checking, leading to the third Hat Tricks power play of the contest. It would only take 32 seconds for Gate Omicioli to fire on net and score the Hat Tricks first goal of the game. 5:36 later, Brown Bears forward, Brady Engelkes would respond to Danbury's goal, by adding to Kenai River's tally, making it a 2-1 game. The Hat Tricks were in do or die mode for the final frame, as they tried to get back to a tied game. Kenai River would spoil this chance for Danbury, as they scored a goal almost every three minutes from 13:28 to 19:20, which would bring the Brown Bears tally to five goals to end regulation

The Hat Tricks are back home next weekend as they face off against the Rochester Jr. Americans on Friday, October, 4 and Saturday, October, 5. Both games are set for a 7:00 puck drop. Follow us on social media for game day content, interviews, and more!

