New Additions Make Great Impact

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Last week, the Maryland Black Bears welcomed some new and familiar faces back to the roster as the Black Bears secured a two-game sweep over the Danbury Hat Tricks. These changes come as Maryland sorts out its roster for the 2024-2025 season. Here are a little about the roster additions Maryland made.

Tyler Stern: Stern was acquired mid-season during the 2023-2024 campaign from the Black Bears' East Division foe the Philadelphia Rebels and brought some veteran experience to Maryland, playing 77 games for the Rebels organization recording 15 goals and 33 points. Last season Stern played in 32 games for the Black Bears posting five goals and 18 points, with an additional five points in 11 playoff games as Maryland made its deepest playoff run in team history. Stern is known for his gritty style of play and being an excellent piece on the penalty kill.

Evan Sofikitis: Sofikitis was a reliable defenseman in all situations for Maryland during the 2023-2024 season, seeing times on all special teams opportunities. The University of Maine commit put up three goals and 23 points in 50 regular season games along with four points in 11 playoff games for Maryland last season. Sofikitis' 23 points in the regular season was second most amongst defensemen on the team.

Mason Stenger: Stenger was the 8th overall selection of the Maryland Black Bears in this past summer's NAHL draft after Maryland traded up with New Hampshire to select him. The playmaking defenseman impressed with Team TDS Transportation of the Upper Midwest HS Elite League Hockey, putting up 10 points in 20 games. Stenger also played high school hockey for Benilde-St.Margaret's School, putting up nine goals and 30 points in 27 games.

Sam Osei: Osei is a puck-moving defenseman from Shattuck St. Mary's prep system. He caught many scout's eyes during his days in U16 AAA, recording 32 points in 57 games in 2022/2023. He continued his impressive play when he moved up to U18 AAA, putting up 20 points in 41 games.

Isac Nielsen: This season will be Nielsen's first in North America after playing all of his hockey in his native Sweden prior to this season. His last season in 2023-2024 in Sweden for Rögle BK J20 was his most impressive to date, scoring 24 goals and 35 points in 47 games. His Maryland debut showcased his scoring ability and hand eye coordination, batting a puck out of midair for his first goal as a Black Bear against the Danbury Hat Tricks this past weekend.

