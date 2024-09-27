Ice Wolves' Rally Falls Short

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves come back came up just short in a 4-3 loss on Friday, Sept. 27 against the Philadelphia Rebels. The first period saw the Rebels score first via the power play,10:26 in scored by Ryan Bunting his third goal of the season. The Ice Wolves were able to kill two other power plays by the Rebels in the first period.

The second period saw the Rebels score quick on another power play this time it was Luke Janviriya to put them up 2-0. The Ice Wolves would respond with a power play of their own 6:20 in from Sean Gibbons his first NAHL goal to cut the deficit in half.

The third period started with a power play goal once again from the Rebels this time from Nicholas Bianchi to put his team up 3-1. Drew Belleson would add another just 5:25 later for a 4-1 lead. Tim Hewko scored his first NAHL goal to bring the Ice Wolves within two points with just over three minutes remaining. The Ice Wolves kept pushing forward and Adrian Marek would score his first NAHL goal for the Ice Wolves making it a one-point game with 1:12 remaining in regulation. The comeback eventually fell short and the final buzzer sounded with the Rebels winning 4-3.

The Ice Wolves are back at it Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MT to take on the Austin Bruins for their final game of the Showcase. You can watch the game on NATV by selecting away audio.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.