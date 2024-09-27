Bugs Come up Short against USNTDP in NAHL Showcase

The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-3) came up short against the USNTDP squad, 3-2 in front of a packed house at Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 14:10 when Lucas Deeb got in front and poked in his third goal of the year from the near side to give the Bugs a 1-0 edge. USA evened the score at 18:14 when Mike Berchild roofed in a shot to make it a 1-1 contest. The Bugs led in SOG, 9-4 after one.

USA grabbed goals at :45 and 18:02 in the second period from Wyatt Cullen and Mikey Berchild respectively to make it a 3-1 contest. SHV led in SOG, 20-16 after two.

SHV got a goal closer as Brent Litchard smoked in his second goal of the season from the right circle to make it a 3-2 contest. That would be the closest the Bugs would get though as USA held off any late surge from SHV. Final SOG favored the Bugs, 30-27.

The Mudbugs will conclude the 2024 NAHL Showcase tomorrow morning as they;ll take on the Chippewa Steel. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:45 A.M.

