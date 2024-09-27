Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Ends Showcase with Loss vs Kenai River
September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks ended their time at the NAHL Showcase in a difficult loss against the Kenai River Brown Bears, which saw Danbury convert on one out of five power play opportunities, followed by goaltender, Jack Fialkoff seeing 34 shots, in which he saved 29 of.
Hat Tricks Power Play Woes
Danbury had five opportunities on the power play in this afternoon's contest, in which they looked strong on the first three, grabbing a goal on the third opportunity. The last two power plays looked tired and the Brown Bears were very quick to dismantle them. Having Niko Tournas and Gate Omicioli on the power play unit must stay constant. Both players combined for nine shots on goal, with most of them occurring during the man advantage.
Danbury Defense Eases Up Late
On the back end of the team, the defense held it down through the first 40 minutes of play. It was in the final six and a half minutes that the defense seemed to collapse, leaving Fialkoff to his own devices on the three Brown Bears goals that were scored in the frame. This is all cycles back to playing the full 60, which the offense seemed to excel in today.
Lineup Notes
The fourth line of Esposito, Omicioli, and Tournas has worked hard this week and has a lot of potential that needs to be developed. The new first line of Lupo, Golisano, and Mallozzi has been great to watch, as this line stands out in the way it works the puck around the ice.
Next Game
The Hat Tricks are back at home next week to take on the Rochester Jr. Americans in a weekend series to start off the month of October. The first game will take place on Friday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. You can livestream it on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024
- New Additions Make Great Impact - Maryland Black Bears
- Black Bears Snag Two Wins at NAHL Showcase - Maryland Black Bears
- Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Ends Showcase with Loss vs Kenai River - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Roughed up by Kenai River in Showcase Finale - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Ice Wolves' Rally Falls Short - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Titans End Showcase with Loss - New Jersey Titans
- NAHL Showcase Game 2 Recap - Minot Minotauros
- 2024 Showcase Games: Rhinos Fall 4-3 to Black Bears - El Paso Rhinos
- Makar Strong in Net, Leads to Wolverines Second Win - Anchorage Wolverines
- Wings Get Win Number Two of 24-25 Regular Season - Aberdeen Wings
- Maguire's Late Goal Lifts Wranglers Past Black Bears, 2-1 - Amarillo Wranglers
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Pushed to Their Limits in 3-1 Loss vs Corpus Christi - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Ends Showcase with Loss vs Kenai River
- Hat Tricks Roughed up by Kenai River in Showcase Finale
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Pushed to Their Limits in 3-1 Loss vs Corpus Christi
- Hat Tricks Outplayed in Battle against Corpus Christi
- Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Fall to Bobcats in a Close Game One of the Showcase