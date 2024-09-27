Tonight's Takeaways: Danbury Ends Showcase with Loss vs Kenai River

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks ended their time at the NAHL Showcase in a difficult loss against the Kenai River Brown Bears, which saw Danbury convert on one out of five power play opportunities, followed by goaltender, Jack Fialkoff seeing 34 shots, in which he saved 29 of.

Hat Tricks Power Play Woes

Danbury had five opportunities on the power play in this afternoon's contest, in which they looked strong on the first three, grabbing a goal on the third opportunity. The last two power plays looked tired and the Brown Bears were very quick to dismantle them. Having Niko Tournas and Gate Omicioli on the power play unit must stay constant. Both players combined for nine shots on goal, with most of them occurring during the man advantage.

Danbury Defense Eases Up Late

On the back end of the team, the defense held it down through the first 40 minutes of play. It was in the final six and a half minutes that the defense seemed to collapse, leaving Fialkoff to his own devices on the three Brown Bears goals that were scored in the frame. This is all cycles back to playing the full 60, which the offense seemed to excel in today.

Lineup Notes

The fourth line of Esposito, Omicioli, and Tournas has worked hard this week and has a lot of potential that needs to be developed. The new first line of Lupo, Golisano, and Mallozzi has been great to watch, as this line stands out in the way it works the puck around the ice.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks are back at home next week to take on the Rochester Jr. Americans in a weekend series to start off the month of October. The first game will take place on Friday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. You can livestream it on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates.

