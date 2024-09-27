2024 Showcase Games: Rhinos Fall 4-3 to Black Bears

September 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos (2) vs Minot Minotauros (1) - Rhinos are at the Super Rink this weekend to participate in the NAHL Showcase series and face off against the Minot Minotauros! Cade DeWolf starts us off today with an early period goal, giving the Rhinos a 1-0 lead in the opening segment. The Minotauros' John Small brings the game back to a tie before the period is out. Michael Manzi holds back the Minotauros offense to a minimum in the second and we head into the third with no change in score. Jakub Jerman puts the Rhinos in the lead here in the third to take the last goal of the night, giving the Rhinos a 2-1 victory in Game #1.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos (3) vs Maryland Black Bears (4) - We've got an early bird game today as the Rhinos & Black Bears take to the ice to fight it out in Game #2 of this Showcase Series! Black Bears are first on the board tonight as Luke Rubin makes it 1-0 in just under seven minutes. Rhinos clap back a few minutes later with Ben Norris tying it up, but the Black Bears wouldn't let the Rhinos take it with out a fight, stealing the lead back. The first period would end with Maryland up 2-1. A.J. Reed took an opportunity early in the second to bring it back to a tie game just before Duke Gentzler steals the lead for El Paso. Unfortunately this lead was short lived as for the third time tonight, the Black Bears score and bring it to 3-3 at the end of the second period. With one last goal from Maryland, Harrison Smith secures a 4-3 Black Bear victory.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.