Rhinos Announce Bill Coughlin as the New Director of Scouting

March 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







The Rhinos are thrilled to announce Bill Coughlin as the new Director of Scouting.

With extensive scouting experience, Bill has served as a New England scout for multiple organizations, including the Jamestown Rebels (NAHL) from 2019-2022, the Lincoln Stars (USHL) from 2020-2022, and the El Paso Rhinos (NAHL) from 2022-2024. He now leads as the Director of Scouting for the El Paso Rhinos NAHL program.

In addition to scouting, Bill has over 20 years of coaching and player development experience. He has coached AAA hockey with the Bay State Breakers (EHF) and has run skill development programs throughout the Boston area.

A Fairfield University NCAA Division I graduate (Class of '99), Bill began his professional playing career with Rondo Brno in Czech2 before signing a PTO in the UHL. He later transitioned into coaching and player development, where he continues to make a significant impact on the game.

Bill Coughlin currently resides in the Boston, Massachusetts area with his wife, Kathleen, and their two children, Brendan and Emily.

