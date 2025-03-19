Black Bears Prepare for Home Stretch with Battle against the Rebels

March 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears got a much-needed bounce-back performance this past weekend, sweeping the Northeast Generals, whose playoff chances took a massive hit with two losses to the Black Bears. Maryland improved to 33-15-5 with 71 points, with two wins and remaining in second place in the East Division. As Maryland inches closer to the postseason, they shift their focus to the Philadelphia Rebels, who sit just four points out of a playoff spot. The Rebels have a 22-27-3 record with 47 points, good enough for seventh in the East Division.

Maryland struck big with two home wins against the Northeast Generals. Game one started off strong for the Black Bears, as Maryland found itself up 4-1 early in the second thanks to a terrific start. Forward Sebastian Speck jammed home a rebound 32 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 early for Maryland. While Northeast did respond, Black Bears defenseman Evan Sofikitis and forward Josh Frenette would score to increase the lead to 3-1. When Maryland forward Tanner Duncan added to the Black Bears' lead to make it 4-1 just 81 seconds into the second period, it seemed like Maryland had bounced back to form. However, Northeast would chip away at the deficit, tallying once in the second period and twice in the third to force overtime. Thankfully, Black Bears forward Isac Nielsen would score the overtime winner on a rebound to win the game 5-4. Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic made 17 saves in the win. Night two saw a back-and-forth second period between the Black Bears and Generals. Maryland scored twice in the first minute and a half, with Speck scoring on a shot from near the goal line 24 seconds in to make it 1-0, and Nielsen scoring on a snap shot from the slot just over a minute later to make it 2-0. The Generals would battle back once again, tying the game before the second period's halfway point. The game would remain 2-2 until late in the third period, where Frenette would score his second goal of the weekend to give Maryland a 3-2 lead. Black Bears captain Tyler Stern iced the game in the final minute with an empty net goal for a 4-2 final. Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made 31 saves in the win.

The Philadelphia Rebels have been playing strong hockey as of late, winning their last three games. This includes a sweep this past weekend against the Elmira Aviators. Despite falling behind 1-0 in the second period during game one against Elmira, the Rebels exploded for the next seven goals. Forwards Charlie Spencer and Ethan McEneany scored in the second period for a 2-1 lead after 40. The third period is where things became unglued, as Philadelphia got five goals from forwards Ruslan Jamaldinov, Charlie Spencer, Charles Panchisin, and Abzal Alibek, along with defenseman Drew Belleson, to secure a 7-1 lead. Elmira added one more goal in the final seconds to make the final 7-2, with Rebels goaltender Owen Crudale recording 21 saves. The Aviators took a 2-0 lead on night two before Philadelphia made another comeback. Forward Brock Jones added a goal in the second period to make it 2-1 before Kamaldinov tied it in the final frame. Defenseman Luke Janviriya gave the Rebels a 3-2 lead late in the third period to secure a 3-2 Philadelphia win. Crudale made 32 saves in the win.

The Black Bears and Rebels have played each other tough this season, with three of the four games being decided by two goals or less. Despite this, Maryland holds a 3-0-1 record against Philadelphia. The Black Bears hosted the Rebels back in October with Maryland taking both games 2-0 and 6-1. The last time these two teams met at Hollydell Ice Arena, the Black Bears took game one 5-3 before the Rebels got their lone victory over the Black Bears 1-0 in a shootout the following night.

Players to Watch:

Charles Panchisin (F, PHI): Panchisin is tied for the team lead in points with 44 and is only six assists away from tying his career high of 35 that he set last season. He is currently riding a three-game point streak, recording two goals and an assist in that span.

Harrison Smith (F, MYD): Smith has been a play-making machine against the Rebels this season, recording seven assists in four games against Philadelphia. He has been playing fantastic hockey as of late as he enters Friday's game on a six-game point streak, recording two goals and eight assists for ten points in that span.

Maryland and Philadelphia will take the ice on Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd, at Hollydell Ice Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET for both nights.

