Rage Report: Home Game Weekend & Parents' Appreciation

March 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines currently sit in third place in the Midwest Division, just two points behind in-state rival the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Before the Wolverines and Ice Dogs go head-to-head this Saturday and Sunday, the Wolverines first host the first placed team in the Midwest, the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Wolverines hold a 4-1 record over the Windigo this season, with the Wolverines taking the past four games played.

The Ice Dogs and Wolverines have gone 2-2 in their last four, and are 5-5 on the season. This weekend will be the last time the two rivals meet, making them games you don't want to miss.

Purchase your tickets for the three games at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

It's parents' weekend at the Sully, and we are packed with activities!

Stay in your seats Friday during first intermission as we introduce a new game where our dads and billet dads will be teamed up racing down the ice... we're sure it will cause some laughs.

Saturday during first intermission, we will be recognizing the people who support our boys the most; the parents who have allowed their kids to move to Alaska for the season, and the parents who have housed them during their time here!

Sunday, we will be hosting our last Skate with the Wolverines of the season. Bring your skates and be ready to hit the ice, meet your favorite players, and get swag signed after the game.

The Den The end of season sale continues this week with all t-shirts on sale! Come by The Den tomorrow from 10am-3pm or this weekend starting at 6:00pm to shop the deals.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.