Wolverines Make Friday a Must-Win After Dropping Two Games against Windigo

May 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines will enter the upcoming May 9th game with an all or nothing mentality - as they have one more chance to stay alive in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

After dropping tonight's game to the Windigo, the Wolverines have found themselves in a must win situation for game four, with a single win in the past three games.

The Wolverines couldn't find the back of the net through the 60 minutes of play, with the Windigo securing four goals.

The two will finish the series at the Sullivan Arena this upcoming weekend. Tickets for Friday's game are available now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com - tickets for Saturday's game will be available after Friday's game if the game is needed.

