Playoff Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines (3) vs Wisconsin Windigo (1)

May 4, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines and the Wisconsin Windigo play game three today for the final game in Wisconsin.

After yesterday's win for the Wolverines, they pushed the series to the third game in Wisconsin before they return to the Sullivan Arena on Friday for game four.

Puck drops at 3:00pm AKST, with a watch party being hosted at Dave and Buster's.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.