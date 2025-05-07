Wolverines Return Home to Finish off the Midwest Division Championship

May 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines will play in the last home game of their first season in the Sullivan Arena this weekend to close out the Midwest Division Championship.

In a hopeful two game weekend, the teams are only guaranteed Friday. The Windigo hold a 2-1 lead on the series, only needing one more win to advance to the final four.

The Wolverines must win Friday to keep the series alive and force a game five on Saturday.

The Wolverines have never allowed the Windigo to win a game in the Sullivan Arena, and they hope to keep that streak going through the weekend.

2025 USHL Draft

We had three players selected in the 2025 United States Hockey League Draft yesterday, two being Anchorage locals.

Toby Carlson was selected by the Waterloo Black Hawks in the second round at pick 26.

Duke Gentzler was selected by the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the seventh round at pick 117.

Patrick Tolan was selected by the Fargo Force in the 11th round at pick 181.

All three players will finish the season with the Wolverines and will join their respective teams for their pre-season camps.

The Best of Alaska Showcase nominations are open and the Anchorage Wolverines are asking our fan base to nominate the organization for Indoor Activity/Entertainment under the Family & Entertainment category.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

Wolverines Return Home to Finish off the Midwest Division Championship - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.